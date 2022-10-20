QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy resident was among three people busted on Friday, October 14, for allegedly using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart. Troopers were called to the supermarket at about 1:18 p.m., for a complaint that a customer had tried to pay for merchandise with forged cash.

The suspect, later identified as Kayla Vargas, 25, of New York City, had left the location in a car before Troopers arrived, according to police. Just before 2 p.m., Troopers saw the car on the I-87 Northway, near Wilton, and pulled it over.

During the traffic stop, Vargas, along with Terry S. Walley, 28, of Troy, and Nicholas C. Hendricks, 29, of Brooklyn, were arrested. A search of the car turned up more fake money, police claim.

Hendricks and Walley were charged with a single count of possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. Vargas is facing two counts of the same charge.

The trio were taken to the State Police barracks in Wilton for processing and were arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. Hendricks and Walley were sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Vargas was released on probation.

According to police, these three people are suspects in other crimes involving the use of forged U.S. currency throughout the Capital Region. Additional charges are expected.