QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re driving on West Mountain Road in Queensbury anytime soon, you will want to be prepared to come to a stop. The Warren County Department of Public Works will be converting traffic control at two intersections along the road, where Luzerne Road and Aviation Road come in, to an all-way stop.

These changes are being made in an effort to improve the safety of the road system and reduce the likelihood of future crashes at these intersections. They stem from an engineering study of traffic control on West Mountain Road, also known as Warren County Route 58.

Advance warning signs will be put in place approaching the intersections, and new LED-enhanced stop signs will be installed on all four approaches to the intersection. The flashing LED lights are embedded in the face of the sign and are activated by approaching vehicles to make sure they get your attention.

These traffic control changes will take effect on Wednesday, May 18. Any public questions or comments can be directed to the Warren County Department of Public Works at (518) 761-6556.