QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you bike the Warren County Bikeway, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for some traffic changes. The Bay Road Bridge replacement project has resulted in a new, temporary traffic light on Glenwood Avenue at the intersection with Woodvale Road.

Drivers on Glenwood will not have to stop when the light is green. Those using the bikeway will have to press a temporary button to change the signal to cross.

Signs are in place, but bicyclists should be aware, particularly as they come off the pedestrian bridge heading north, that the traffic pattern has changed for the duration of the project. The bridge replacement project is expected to be completed by the end of August.