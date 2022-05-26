BOLTON LANDING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s tick season, and anyone out in the woods or grassy areas needs to be aware of the disease risks the pesky insects present. Warren County Public Health educators will be out in the field distributing tick removal kits and educational materials at the Pinnacle Trailhead in Bolton, Thursday, May 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tips to prevent tick bites:

Shower after being outdoors Can help wash off unattached ticks Good time for a self-check Reduces risk of Lyme disease

Check your body Under the arms In and around the ears Inside the belly button Back of the knees In and around the hair Between the legs Around the waist

Check your clothing Ticks may be carried into the house from clothing Tumble dry on high for 10 minutes to kill ticks still stuck on your clothing



Warren County Public Health gave away 120 kits earlier in the month of May in Glens Falls and Queensbury. The tools will help you safely remove a tick that latches onto your skin.