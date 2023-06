WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple people were injured after a three-car crash on the Northway Friday night. The crash took place around 8:19 p.m. between Exits 19 and 18 southbound.

Police said the crash included a rollover with entrapment and a vehicle fire. Three people were reportedly injured with one taken out of the scene on a med flight.

Three lanes of the Northway southbound are closed. Drivers are being redirected off of Exit 19.