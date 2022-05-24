GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Patio Summer Music Series returns on June 1 at the Queensbury Hotel. Every Wednesday people can enjoy live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August 31.

Music lineup:

June 1: Jeff Walton

June 8: Phil Drum

June 15: Brian Fitzgerald

June 22: Mitch Frasier

June 29: Jeff Walton

July 6: Joe DeFelice

July 13: Jeff Walton

July 20: Mitch Frasier

July 27: Kirsti Blow

August 3: Jeff Walton

August 10: Brian Fitzgerald

August 17: Kirsti Blow

August 24: Mitch Frasier

August 31: Tim Rodrigue & Norm Allen

The Queensbury Hotel first opened in downtown Glens Falls in 1926 and has been a frequent getaway destination for many. The Hotel plans to bring more visitors and events by creating a 6,000-square-foot ballroom under construction on the hotel’s north side. The hotel’s new ballroom is intended to open by the start of July.

Music, food, drinks, and a comfortable stay in the historic hotel are set to begin as the weather continues warming into the summer months. This year, seating can be reserved in advance.