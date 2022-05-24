GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Park Patio Summer Music Series returns on June 1 at the Queensbury Hotel. Every Wednesday people can enjoy live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August 31.

Music lineup:

  • June 1: Jeff Walton
  • June 8: Phil Drum
  • June 15: Brian Fitzgerald
  • June 22: Mitch Frasier
  • June 29: Jeff Walton
  • July 6: Joe DeFelice
  • July 13: Jeff Walton
  • July 20: Mitch Frasier
  • July 27: Kirsti Blow
  • August 3: Jeff Walton
  • August 10: Brian Fitzgerald
  • August 17: Kirsti Blow
  • August 24: Mitch Frasier
  • August 31: Tim Rodrigue & Norm Allen

The Queensbury Hotel first opened in downtown Glens Falls in 1926 and has been a frequent getaway destination for many. The Hotel plans to bring more visitors and events by creating a 6,000-square-foot ballroom under construction on the hotel’s north side. The hotel’s new ballroom is intended to open by the start of July.

Music, food, drinks, and a comfortable stay in the historic hotel are set to begin as the weather continues warming into the summer months. This year, seating can be reserved in advance.