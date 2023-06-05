WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two teenagers were arrested for a crash on the Northway on Friday. New York State Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The two teens were accused of street racing in different vehicles going at least 90 miles per hour. One of the cars involved rear-ended another vehicle not involved in the street racing and caused it to flip several times and hit another vehicle.

Those inside the vehicle that flipped suffered minor injuries. The car the teens were in also rolled over and caught fire.

A 17-year old and a 16-year old were arrested for reckless endangerment and were released to their guardians. The Northway between Exits 19 and 18 were closed for an hour and a half while the investigation took place.