Teen drowns in Schroon River tubing accident

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to state police, 15-year-old Warrensburg resident Owen Harrington drowned on the Schroon River on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., state police out of Queensbury responded to the reported drowning. They say Harrington was tubing on the river and “became dislodged from his tube after striking a downed tree in the waterway.”

Police say the boy was submerged in an attempt to get him to shore. He was sent to Glens Falls Hospital and declared dead.