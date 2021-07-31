Teen drowns in Schroon River tubing accident

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to state police, 15-year-old Warrensburg resident Owen Harrington drowned on the Schroon River on Friday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., state police out of Queensbury responded to the reported drowning. They say Harrington was tubing on the river and “became dislodged from his tube after striking a downed tree in the waterway.”
Police say the boy was submerged in an attempt to get him to shore. He was sent to Glens Falls Hospital and declared dead.
