QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local restaurants, wholesalers, and any other business who’d like to connect with local food and beverage producers will have the chance to meet face-to-face at this year’s Taste NY Producer Showcase. The Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taste NY announced Tuesday they will present the Taste NY Producer Showcase on Thursday, April 28, at SUNY Adirondack. The event will be held in the Northwest Bay Conference Center at Adirondack Hall, 640 Bay Road in Queensbury.

This business-to-business expo is meant to encourage networking, helping local producers expand their businesses. Hotels, restaurants, bars, retail locations, and institutions are also invited to attend, encouraging the purchase of local products. In addition to the expo, participating businesses can also take part in educational workshops and a networking breakfast.

This showcase is the third of its kind hosted by the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB. The Adirondack Region Food and Farms Business Expo was held at SUNY Adirondack in December 2019 followed by a virtual Taste NY Producer Showcase in October 2020. The virtual event featured 60 producers in a fast-pitch virtual environment, a modification made to the event in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to return to the in-person format this spring with a showcase that offers 50 New York State producers an opportunity to connect with potential wholesale buyers and attendees from the Adirondack region,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer.

New exhibitors for 2022:

Caliva Cookie Co., Italian-style biscotti (Ballston Lake, N.Y.)

ImmuneSchein, handcrafted ginger elixirs based on German herbal traditions (Ulster, N.Y.)

Perfeito, Brazilian spice blends (Auburn, N.Y.)

2 Queens, certified LGBT Business Enterprise honey and roasted coffee (Narrowsburg, N.Y.)

Some returners from past years include:

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Fodor’s top ten distilleries in New York (Queensbury, N.Y.)

Meadowdale Farm Winery, award-winning winery located at Black Creek Farm (Altamont, N.Y.)

Admission to the event is free. Booth space for vendors costs $25 and includes a breakfast networking event and two morning workshops to help producers expand their reach in the marketplace. For more information and to register, contact the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce at (518) 487-0045.

Event schedule: