QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old and a juvenile are facing charges in connection to the stolen puppy case reported in Queensbury. The dog was taken from the Pet Zone within Aviation Mall at around 5:30 p.m. on December 13.

According to police, the male suspect in the surveillance picture was identified as a student of Moriah Central School. Police were able to gather information and recover the puppy from a residence in Moriah.

Image via Warren County Sheriff’s Office

The juvenile turned himself in on December 29 and was arraigned on a count of grand larceny in the third degree. He was released to his guardian.

The second suspect in the surveillance picture was identified as Brianna D. Cushion, 18, of St. George, Vermont. Cushion turned herself in on December 28. She was arraigned on a count of grand larceny in the third degree and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

According to police, the juvenile reportedly took the puppy from a fenced area that was temporarily open while an employee was taking care of another animal. The store stated they have already implemented changes to keep their animals safe, including higher playpens.