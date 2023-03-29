CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in three years, North Warren Central School is offering a full-stage musical production: “Into the Woods.” The school has a new musical director and a revived theater programto show off starting on Friday.

“Into the Woods” is being performed by the North Warren Central School Drama Department in Chestertown. The production premieres Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and continues Saturday, April 1 at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

The junior version of the award-winning 1987 musical combines several fairy tales with a comic twist. It follows the adventure of an unnamed Baker (played by Senior Jaden Maxwell) and the Baker’s Wife (Sophomore Gwendolyn Lipa) as they try to remove a witch’s curse. They meet Cinderella (Sophomore Kirsten Librett), Little Red Riding Hood (Sophomore Molly Gould), and an wicked but funny witch (Senior Ruth Brior).

The show includes 19 songs by broadway luminary Stephen Sondheim, including “On the Steps on the Palace” and “Last Midnight.” It features 25 student cast members and eight crew members and represents the reemergence of North Warren’s Theater Program, which shut over COVID. New choral and musical director Andrew Peryer is premiering at North Warren with this production. The show was developed, cast, and created in under four months.

“The kids have been amazing and passionate, which is a true pleasure for any director,” Peryer said. “What we’ve created is an amazing, funny, and beautiful production that truly showcases the talent and creativity of all that North Warren has to offer. I’m hoping people will come and be prepared to laugh, sing, and celebrate the return of theater.”

The musical is choreographed by Kirsten Librett with set design by Leslie Sorensino and Colby May. Technical aspects are being overseen by Ben Baker and Vivi Higgins.