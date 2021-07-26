State-run mass vaccine site at Aviation Mall closing after Monday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As vaccinations continue to slow statewide, numerous state mass vaccine sites will close after Monday, including the one at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

After months of serving people in the northern portions of the Capital Region, the site is one of several that will be closing down.

While Warren County will be losing a vaccine location, officials say the county has the resources to meet the slowing demand.

“We’re at the point now, where literally, you call 518-761-6580, chances are we can get a nurse to come here, or we can get a nurse to you to get the vaccines,” Warren County Spokesman Don Lehman said.

Lehman says the site was a great resource, especially in the early stages of the vaccine rollout.

“Albany was booked very fast, you couldn’t get an appointment in Albany, so a lot of people from around here were driving up to Plattsburgh or Potsdam,” he explained.

Demand for vaccines has continued to drop, as nearly 75% of adult New Yorkers are at least partially vaccinated.

While the state-run site at the mall is closing, Lehman says the county has had conversations about potentially hosting future clinics there, in smaller spaces.

“People are used to knowing that that site is there, they know that that’s been kind of a presence for COVID vaccine throughout this,” he said.

The statewide dip in new doses comes as COVID positivity rates, including locally in the Capital Region, have seen an uptick.

With the nationwide spread of the concerning delta variant, officials are urging more people to roll up their sleeves.

“It’s been working well, I mean 99.9 something percent of the Warren county residents who are fully vaccinated have not tested positive for COVID,” said Lehman.

Other state mass vaccination sites closing after Monday include the ones at Binghamton University, Stony Brook Southampton and SUNY Orange.

Elsewhere in the Capital Region, the state site at Crossgates Mall will remain open for the time being.

The site at Aviation Mall recently pivoted to providing only the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after other mass vaccine sites were shutdown.

In response to the closure of the Aviation Mall, the New York State Department of Health released the following statement: