WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Warren County, scoping out 22 businesses. Police say two businesses were not in compliance resulting in two people being arrested and charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child for allegedly selling alcohol to someone under 21.

Businesses not in compliance:

Speedway, 527 Aviation Road, Queensbury

Adirondack Moonshine, 6270 State Route 9, Chestertown

Businesses in compliance: