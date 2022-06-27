GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library announced Monday that they will be hosting George Takei at the Charles R. Wood Theater on Wednesday, October 26, at 6 p.m. The evening will consist of a 45-minute presentation from Takei and a half-hour question and answer session. After the program, Takei will host a private VIP reception with the opportunity for photographs and intimate conversations.

George Takei is a social justice activist, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author, and pioneering actor. He is best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. Takei has served as the spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign’s Coming Out Project and was Cultural Affairs Chairman of the Japanese American Citizens League. He is also chairman emeritus and a trustee of the Japanese American National Museum.

During the presentation, Takei will share his family’s story of forced internment as Japanese Americans during World War Two- a seemingly forgotten part of American history. He will also take the audience through his rise to fame as a science fiction icon, his remarkable journey as a social media mega-power, and his passionate fight for LGBTQ rights and marriage equality in America.

“We are beyond thrilled that Mr. Takei has agreed to come to Glens Falls and deliver his powerful and inspiring story to our community,” stated Kathleen Naftaly, Library Director. “Our goal is to fill the Wood Theater with people of all ages to hear his message of diversity, equality, and inclusion.”

Interested attendees will have to pre-register on the Library’s website for capacity reasons. Seating will be first-come, first-served at the event. The event is free.