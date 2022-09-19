QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The South Queensbury Fire Department will be holding a vendor and craft fair, starting on Friday, September 23, and wrapping up the morning of Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at the South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department, on 409 Dix Avenue.

The fair will include vendors offering jewelry, tumblers, quilts, bags, masks, seasonal and holiday crafts, apparel, psychic readings, wreaths, paintings and more. Local craft artisans will be featured, as well as fun games for young ones, and all are invited to attend.