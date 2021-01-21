South Glens Falls man sentenced to 12 years in prison for burglary in the Town of Day

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen announced that Christian Crannell, 50, of South Glens Falls was sentenced after pleasing guilty on Nov. 18, 2020 to Burglary in the Second Degree.

Crannell was sentenced 12 years in State Prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. This decision was based on Crannell’s extensive criminal record, hearing statements from the crime victims, and Crannell’s “continued refusal to accept responsibility” for his crimes. The judge also issued Orders of Protection for all victims that will last for the next 20 years.

At the time of his plea, Crannell had admitted that on July 15, 2019 he unlawfully entered a dwelling within the Town of Day. Once inside, Crannell ransacked the home and piled valuable items outside the house. He was soon caught in the act by the homeowner’s young niece who contacted her father and the police.

Law enforcement arrived, located Crannell at the bottom of the driveway surrounded by the stolen items, and placed him under arrest. All of the items were returned to the home owner and no one was harmed.

Crannell later claimed that he did not remember the situation due to an undefined “psychiatric issue” and could therefore not be found guilty. That claim was later debunked by a Court-ordered psychiatrist who determined that Crannell was “malingering amnesia… to deny responsibility for his actions.”