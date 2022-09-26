BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man has died in a two-car crash on East Schroon River Road in Bolton. New York State Police said Patrick Murray, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers responded to the crash on September 23 around 4:20 p.m. The driver of the other car was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries and has since been released.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. State Police were assisted by the Bolton Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Lifenet of New York, Bolton EMS, Bolton Fire, Warrensburg EMS, Warrensburg Fire, and Lake George EMS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact State Police in Queensbury at (518) 583-7000.