South Glens Falls man charged with stealing thousands from elderly family

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Robert A. LaBarge, 47, of South Glens Falls was charged with grand larceny after an investigation into a relative’s bank account.

In April, police were asked to investigate an apparent theft of thousands of dollars from an elderly individual’s bank account. The individual is a relative of LaBarge.

Police investigated the suspicious activity, and say they learned that LaBarge had abused his power of attorney privileges for years. Authorities say that, going back to May 2016, he illegally accessed several thousand dollars from the relative to pay his own expenses, including internet bills, phone bills, and car payments.

LaBarge was arrested Monday and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. This class E felony carries a possible maximum sentence of four years with a conviction.

