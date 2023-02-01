Midsection of woman using credit card for contactless payment at checkout at zero waste store

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is warning people of increasing incidents of Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit thefts via EBT card skimming. According to the OTDA, they’ve been made aware of a number of incidents.

Skimming happens when illegal devices are placed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps in order to get or record the cardholder’s personal identification number (PIN) or other sensitive card information.