QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Marine Rescue Team was called to Glen Lake on Tuesday morning after a man fell through the ice while skating. The team, made up of volunteers from local fire departments, risked their lives and successfully pulled the man from the water about 150 yards offshore. He was in the water for about 15 minutes and was expected to recover, according to an online statement from Warren County.

Bay Ridge Fire Company Chief Chip Mellon said no one should be on the ice, since the warm weather recently has weakened the ice that formed earlier this winter.

The ice on Glen Lake was about an inch and a half thick, Mellon explained. “The lake ice is definitely not strong enough to be out on right now,” added the Chief.

“Thank you to the firefighters from Bay Ridge, North Queensbury, Queensbury Central, West Glens Falls, Lake George, Bolton, and Horicon who responded as part of the Marine Rescue Team,” a spokesperson for Warren County said. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers also responded.