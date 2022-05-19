LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape officially opens for the summer this weekend, on Saturday, May 21. The theme park will be open on weekends and on select dates beginning May 21, with daily operation beginning June 24.

Officials said for the 2022 season guests will experience new improvements throughout the park with innovative enhancements and renovations. Six Flags will debut its biggest front entrance renovation to the theme park of its first phase in a complete overhaul this year, with a more streamlined entry process at the gate.

Other enhancements will include more mobile food ordering locations and streamlined operations in rides, and food locations they said.

Six Flags Great Escape 2022 enhancements include:

All-New Entry Experience

The new entrance for guests will provide wide open spaces to reduce the feeling of crowding, beautiful landscaping, and a statement natural water feature.

Additional Seating

Additional new seating locations throughout the property to rest and relax while taking a break from the rides.

Increased Water Ride Availability

Guests who enjoy splashing around in Hurricane Harbor will have more options available throughout the summer, with water slides being reintroduced to the area.

Mobile Food Ordering

Six Flags will offer mobile food ordering to help reduce lines at a variety of locations throughout the park via the Six Flags mobile app. Guests can enjoy their favorite theme park food in a new convenient and efficient way to get their meal. Menus at food locations across the park have also been updated, with a focus on offering a variety of choices for everyone.

Draft Beer Menu Updates

Draft beers offered at the park have been updated to highlight local favorites, including Druthers, Common Roots, and Northway Brewing Company.

Guest Relations Center

Guests can experience enhanced customer service with the new guest relations and hospitality center, located in the heart of the park. This location will provide immediate assistance including park information, directions, pass holder and guest assistance, and other park-related needs.

Six Flags announces a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests.

Thrill Seeker Pass – for frequent home park visitation

– for frequent home park visitation Extreme Pass – ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blackout dates.

– ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blackout dates. Ultimate Pass – provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass and more.

For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, two Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. To purchase tickets go to their website.

Six Flags is also hiring for the 2022 season. Applicants 16 and older can apply at the Six Flags website. More than 10 diverse departments offer opportunities with flexible hours and perks, with many jobs starting at $15 per hour.