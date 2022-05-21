QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the summer-like weather this weekend, a sign of the season is back in the North Country. Six Flags Great Escape opened for the 2022 season Saturday morning, marking the first time the gates have been open since last fall.

Anyone headed to the park this year can expect several new experiences, including when you first walk through the entrance. That area has received a revamp, with more open space and a new, picturesque fountain with the park’s logo.

Great Escape is also starting to offer mobile food ordering at select locations, new menu items and increased seating throughout areas of the park.

The reopening of the park means reuniting guests with some of their favorite attractions, including The Comet, a wooden coaster with a long history that’s been in the park for nearly three decades.

“We have seven roller coasters here at Six Flags Great Escape and the Comet is definitely everyone’s favorite. It has over 4,000 feet of track, it has a 95 foot drop,” said Jennifer Mance, the Director of Marketing and Sales for Six Flags Great Escape Resort.

Guests seeking a more thrilling experience can also enjoy the park’s newest attraction, “It is a ride for thrill seekers. If you like heights and you like turning upside down,” said Mance.

Adirondack Outlaw opened up shortly after opening weekend last year, as the attraction celebrates its first full season in operation.

“When you’re 16 stories high, flipping head over heels over and over again, going at speeds of 50 miles per hour, it turns your stomach for sure,” Mance explained.

The operation of your favorite rides, and all other aspects of the park, made possible by hard working park staff. And as another season begins, there are plenty of jobs available, including for ride operators, lifeguards and other positions.

“We hire 1,500 applicants every year for our theme park and our lodge, so we’re definitely looking for those energetic folks to fill those spots,” said Casey Thomas, the supervisor of HR at the park.

Six Flags Great Escape will be open weekends only through June 24th, when the park will pivot to its daily operation.

While the weather is certainly hot enough this weekend for guests to enjoy water attractions, Hurricane Harbor will not open until Father’s Day weekend.

The park is also offering several deals to ring in the new season. One day tickets are as low as $34.99 each. There’s also a limited time sale on a summer pass, which gives guests unlimited admission and parking through Labor Day, for $59.99.