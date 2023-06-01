QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Flags Great Escape is debuting an all-new attraction in the month of June! The Wild West Fest will be held in the historic Ghost Town section of the theme park on Saturdays and Sundays.

On the weekends, guests can take a trip into the past with themed games, Sheriff and Outlaw meet and greets, special dance parties with the beloved park characters, line dancing lessons, pie-eating contests, lively music, and limited-time food offerings. There will also be Sheriff’s badge souvenirs.

Other special events at the Great Escape this summer include Girl Scout Day on June 3, July 4th Fireworks Celebration hosted by Coca-Cola, and Hurricane Harbor Luau. For more information about special events, click here.