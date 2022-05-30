QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Glen Lake Road and State Route 9 in Queensbury after hearing of a car driving all over the road with a child inside. When Sheriff’s Deputies first drove into the area, they saw a 2014 Subaru Forester driving on Glen Lake Road that was allegedly swerving all over the place.

The Subaru was being driven by Astrid M. Blake, 41, of Rutland. Blake was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI. Leandra’s law also came into play, because Blake had her 12-year-old son in the car.

After her arrest, Blake submitted a breath sample and failed with a .41 of 1% Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), according to police. She was released to appear at a later date.