Schroon Lake family searching for missing Glens Falls man

Warren County
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schroon Lake family is anxiously searching for a man who’s been missing since Tuesday.

Glens Falls police confirmed that Rickey Dymond, 36, of Glens Falls was reported missing last week.

Dymond was reportedly last seen Tuesday morning walking down McDonald Street in Glens Falls wearing a black hoodie, Mario pants, and the black hat hoops pictured above. He stands about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs roughly 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, wears glasses, and has large-gauge ear piercings and multiple tattoos.

Glens Falls police say the last place they checked for Dymond was a local code blue shelter on Sunday.

Identifiable tattoos include a diamond on his hand, a barbed wire spider web on his elbow, a Zelda Triforce on his shoulder, and more images on his neck and ears.

Sister-in-law Karen Dymond, 41, of Schroon Lake, says the family needs help. Contact Glens Falls Police at (518) 761-3840, or contact Karen at (518) 653-7070. Dymond’s mother is reportedly “very sick and just wants her baby boy to be OK.”

