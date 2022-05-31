LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, around 11:39 a.m., bystanders in the area of Bay Road in Lake Luzerne heard a young child in the Hudson River yelling for help. Two people jumped in to save the child and helped them get out of the water.

After helping the child, the two people learned that a man was underwater and had not come up for several minutes. A nearby boat spotted the man and helped bring him to the surface. Once he was on the boat, they tried to save his life.

The subject was identified as James N. Mittler, 50, of Saratoga Springs. Mittler was taken to the Glens Falls Hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

At this time, the incident is under investigation by members of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake Luzerne Fire Department, Luzerne-Hadley EMS, Warren County OES, Lake George EMS, and Corinth EMS.