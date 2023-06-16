POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Word of Life Ranch has announced they will be hosting their summer rodeo series. The first event is scheduled for June 30.

The family-friendly series will offer activities starting at 6 p.m., including horse rides, bounce houses, a petting zoo and concessions, such as their classic Rodeo Burgers. The rodeo itself will begin at 7 p.m., featuring events like barrel racing, pole bending, steer riding/wrestling, and much more.

The rodeo series will take place primarily on Friday nights throughout the summer. The full schedule is as follows:

2023 Rodeo Series

June 30

July 7

July 14

July 21

July 28

August 4

August 11

August 17 (Thursday)

The Word of Life Ranch is located at 8192 US-9 in Pottersville. The events are free and open to the public.