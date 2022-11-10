QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of onlookers gathered on Main Street in Queensbury Thursday morning to get a chance to see this year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree before it arrives in New York City. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was cutdown and hoisted onto a large flatbed as it heads to Manhattan.

“I’m just here because it’s just fun, it’s just a wonderful experience to be with people to celebrate goodness,” said Debra Grobe, who came out to see the tree get cut.

Some, have already started making memories, even before the tree is seen by those from across the world, “My granddaughter, who’s 4, I’ve taken here, taken pictures of her next to it, then when it gets lit, I’m going to do a frame of the tree coming down and her, and then it lit, she’ll remember it for life. It’s a lifetime story,” said Deborah Doetsch.

The tree was donated by the Lebowitz family, from Glens Falls.

Neil Lebowitz says he got the unexpected call about the tree earlier this year, “Said, you know, we’re interested in looking at looking at your tree for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year, and the first thing that went through my mind was, yeah sure. I’m in total disbelief.”

A day after that call, a crew came up from the city to take a look, “It’s gonna make a great Christmas tree,” said Erik Pauze, the head gardener at Rockefeller Center.

From there, the process got underway, as crews from Rockefeller Center continued to care for the tree leading up to the harvest.

“We’re feeding it, we’re watering it through the summer. Then about a week and a half ago, we came up, we started tying the tree, wrapped each branch individually to tie it up. We have to get it down from 50 feet to 14 feet so we can travel on the Thruway,” Pauze explained.

Lebowitz says it’s an exciting moment, especially seeing the amount of people from the community coming out Thursday, “You realize how much people really like it, they talk about it and that in itself is exciting.”

The tree is set to arrive in New York City on Saturday. From there, preparations will continue up until the tree lighting on November 30th.