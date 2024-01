BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Department of Public Works is beginning work on an emergency culvert replacement in the Town of Bolton. Riverbank Road, also known as County Route 11, is closed effective Thursday, January 4.

The work is expected to last six weeks. Residents can utilize the detour route, including East Schroon River Road, Lamb Hill Road/Trout Lake Road, and State Route 9N.

Repairs are expected to last six weeks. (image credit: Don Lehman)

There will be message boards on the Northway warning motorists of the construction.