QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury man who has been arrested several times on felony drug charges is once again behind bars after he allegedly sold drugs to undercover police officers. During a controlled drug buy operation conducted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit, officials said Norman G. Perry, aka “Cowboy,” 64, sold crack cocaine to the officers. He was arrested on July 25.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Perry was arraigned in Warren County Court where he was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $500,000 partially-secured bond.

This is far from Perry’s first run-in with law enforcement. On April 29, he went down for similar charges after allegedly selling crack to police. During that investigation, the Glens Falls Police Department carried out a search warrant at Perry’s home, where they seized nearly 50 grams of crack cocaine, officials said. Perry was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility in April, with bail set at $5,000 cash.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Perry was arrested three other times in the past year. On October 14, 2021, Perry was arrested after a traffic stop by Glens Falls police. He was hit with felony drug charges after the stop when police said he had over a half-ounce of cocaine on him. He was then released on his own recognizance without having to post bail.

Not two months later, on December 2, 2021, Perry was arrested after being pulled over by the Sheriff’s Office. Once again, Perry had an eighth ounce or more of cocaine on him, which he intended to sell, police said. He was again released with no bail set.

On January 13, a third traffic stop led to Perry’s arrest. During the January incident, Perry was charged with criminal possession of a weapon (for possessing a collapsible baton), along with misdemeanor drug possession charges. Perry was released on his own recognizance.

Additionally, Perry was arrested by New York State Police on April 22 after he allegedly chased an intruder out of his house with a crowbar and a large knife. A search warrant was issued for Perry’s home, where police said they found a muzzleloader and a baggie with almost a gram of suspected crack cocaine in it. Perry was arraigned for the April 22 incident in Warren County Centralized Arraignment and released.