Remains of Warren County veteran killed during Korean War identified

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has identified the remains of a Korean War veteran who was killed in action. Army Sergeant Howard R. Belden, 19, of Hague was accounted for on October 14.

In late 1950, Belden was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. DPAA said he was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle.

On July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, appearing to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. DPAA said the remains arrived in Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were sent to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

Belden’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Belden will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The date has yet to be determined. For family and funeral information, you can contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.