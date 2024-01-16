QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Aviation Mall on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The blood drive is in response to a nationwide shortage in blood donations.

Donors at the drive will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas. The trip includes travel, hotel, a $1,000 gift card, pre-game activities, and more.

The Red Cross says this problem in low donors has been escalating, as the number of blood donors has fallen nearly 40% over the last two decades. Blood products are going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products, which is the most transfused blood type.