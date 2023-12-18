QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rainfall from the coastal storm continues to impact roadways throughout New York and the Northeast Region. In Warren County, the Town of Johnsburg has issued a state of emergency due to road closures caused by washouts.

Residents are encouraged to steer clear of puddles and standing water on roads. Other roads across Warren County closed because of washouts and/or flooding on the road include:

Call Street in Lake Luzerne

County Route 11 in Bolton

Warrensburg Road near Cameron Flats/Murray Road in Thurman

Valentine Pond Road in Horicon

Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek is limited because of a shoulder washout.

Flooding at Valentine Pond in Horicon (image credit: Don Lehman)

The list only includes Warren County-maintained roads. Residents are warned of potential closures to town and state roads outside the county’s purview.