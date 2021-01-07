Queensbury woman arrested on charges of selling crack cocaine

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 2, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit arrested Melissa M. White, 44, of Luzerne Road in Queensbury for the sale of crack cocaine. During an investigation conducted by Warren County Sheriff’ Office, Warren County NEU purchased crack cocaine from White.

White was charged with one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both class B felonies.

White was taken before Warren County Court for arraignment where she was released on her own recognizance pending prosecution.