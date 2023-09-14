LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 34-year-old man from Moreau accused of shooting a person in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on November 27 was sentenced to twelve years in prison. Adrian Simental was also ordered to three years of post-release supervision and a 20-year order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

According to the indictment, an aggressive driving encounter resulted in a verbal dispute at the Walmart store on Route 9. Simental then fired a handgun into the torso of the victim. The victim was treated at Glens Falls Hospital and transported to the Albany Medical Center.