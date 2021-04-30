Queensbury sex offender arrested for violating state requirements

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout April, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit investigated an incident involving a Level 3 registered sex offender. The investigation came about because the offender failed to abide by the state requirements.

As a result, Leroy Prosser, 49, of Queensbury was arrested and charged with:

Felony count of failure to verify his address every 90 days

Felony count of failing to provide a yearly photograph as part of his conditions of being a sex offender

Prosser has a sexually violent offender designation, which is classified as the highest likelihood to reoffend. Presser was given this status as a result of a Sexual Abuse in the First Degree conviction in 2000 involving a 3-year-old female.

Prosser was placed in police lock up pending an arraignment in Centralized Arraignment Court.