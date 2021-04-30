Queensbury sex offender arrested for violating state requirements

Warren County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
leroy prosser

(Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout April, the Warren County Sex Offender Management Unit investigated an incident involving a Level 3 registered sex offender. The investigation came about because the offender failed to abide by the state requirements.

As a result, Leroy Prosser, 49, of Queensbury was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony count of failure to verify his address every 90 days
  • Felony count of failing to provide a yearly photograph as part of his conditions of being a sex offender

Prosser has a sexually violent offender designation, which is classified as the highest likelihood to reoffend. Presser was given this status as a result of a Sexual Abuse in the First Degree conviction in 2000 involving a 3-year-old female.

Prosser was placed in police lock up pending an arraignment in Centralized Arraignment Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire