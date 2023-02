LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County man was sentenced for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child. Officials said Jose Omar Agular Gomez engaged in sexual conduct against a child under the age of 11.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in October 2022. He will spend the next 25 years to life in prison.