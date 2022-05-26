QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Wednesday that Zachary A. Mead, of Queensbury, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to the crime of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, a felony, for repeated sexual assaults of a child. The guilty plea halted jury selection before the Honorable Warren County Judge Robert Smith that began Monday and was expected to last about two weeks.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 5, and the defendant is expected to get 20 years behind bars, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. Mead has waived his right to appeal, will become a registered sex offender, will have to submit a sample of his DNA to the New York State DNA database, and comply with a full no-contact order of protection in favor of the victim.

Back in 2020, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mead after hearing that he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old for about three years. Now that he pleaded guilty to the charge, he’s been sent to Warren County Jail pending sentencing.

Carusone thanked Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith and First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin for their hard work toward securing the conviction. He also thanked the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as lead investigators in the case, with assistance from members of the New York State Police.