QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:48 p.m. on April 2 a Queensbury man was hit in the parking lot of Mohan’s Liquor, located at 689 Upper Glen Street. Sheriff’s deputies said Robert S. Hogan, 85, of Queensbury was walking in the parking lot and was struck by a sedan being driven by Ralph A. Corey, 81.

Hogan was treated at the scene and taken to Glens Falls Hospital for further treatment. The driver of the sedan was not injured and was given a ticket for unsafe backing.

Warren County Patrol Officer C. Perilli handled the case. He was assisted at the scene by West Glens Falls EMS, and Queensbury Central Fire.