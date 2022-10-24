QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was convicted by a Warren County jury on Friday, on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child. After a week-long trial, Jose Omar Agular Gomez was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse in the first degree, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

The trial jury heard evidence that Gomez, 28, engaged in a course of sexual conduct against a child under 11 years old. The case was prosecuted by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith with Assistant District Attorney Connor Smith serving as the second chair. The Director of the Warren County Crime Victims Assistance Program, Manon Affinito, worked closely with the victim and their family.

“This child victim, who had been through so much trauma, bravely faced their abuser in court and gave compelling testimony that was supported by DNA and medical evidence,” said Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone. “I’m grateful that the jury’s verdict will hold the defendant accountable and provide some justice for this young victim.”

District Attorney Carusone also thanked the members of the New York State Police who investigated the case with special emphasis on Sgt. Adam Norton, Investigator Cecile Labarron, and Forensic Scientist Kristine Robinson. He also praised the tireless efforts of the staff of the Warren/Washington County Child Advocacy Center, Nadia Giumarra, Director of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program at Glens Falls Hospital, and the many other medical professionals who helped treat the child victim.

Warren County Court Judge Hon. Robert A. Smith scheduled sentencing for December 2, 2022. Gomez faces a minimum sentence of 10 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison on the top count of predatory sexual assault against a child. The defendant was sent to Warren County Jail by the court and is also held in custody by a U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement detainer.