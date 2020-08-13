Queensbury man charged for alleged rape of a minor

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they arrested Jovare D. Thevenin, 22, of Queensbury, and charged him for engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 15 years old.
Police say Thevenin knew the victim, and that the alleged incident happened in Queensbury.
The charges against Thevenin are second-degree rape, second-degree sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. According to New York’s sentencing guidelines, these charges could be worth up to 9 years if Thevenin is convicted.
Thevenin was arraigned in Queensbury and remanded to Warren County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- Boston man held up by stun gun as online date takes bad turn
- Local school districts push back initial start of school year to allow for more prep time
- Two Troopers help save 2-month-old’s life
- ‘O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?’
- Applications being accepted for child care grants in Vermont