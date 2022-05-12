QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury man is facing felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing children on multiple occasions. On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested 32-year-old Brain A. Combs after receiving information that he had sexual contact with a child they said.

According to police, on May 10, an investigation revealed that Combs had sexually assaulted two children under the age of 13 on numerous occasions. Combs is also accused of having sexual contact with a third child under the age of 11. Police said Combs was known to the victims.

Charged:

Two- counts of predatory sex assault against a child (felony).

First-degree sex abuse – victim less than 11 years of age (felony).

Police said Combs was taken into custody outside of a residence in Corinth. He was arraigned in Warren County CAP Court and remanded to Warren County Jail without bail.