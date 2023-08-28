LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A security officer for SUNY Adirondack was arrested for impersonating a police officer. Joshua S. Copeland, 36, of Queensbury, was charged with criminal impersonation in the first degree and arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Part Court.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported being harassed by a suspicious male on the night of August 22 at a business in Lake George.

Investigations determined that Copeland impersonated an officer while attempting to solicit personal information from the caller. Police say Copeland was wearing body armor and a shirt with the New York State Police logo at the time of the incident.

Copeland was released after arraignment. He is due in Lake George Town Court at a future date.