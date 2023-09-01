QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 22-year-old from Queensbury was arrested following a traffic stop on I-87 on August 22. State Police say the driver, Gaven M. Wasson, was driving impaired.

Police located multiple felony-weight controlled substances, an illegal quantity of cannabis, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Wasson was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second-degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third-degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth-degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

Wasson was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and a sample was taken to determine the drug content of his blood. He was transferred to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.