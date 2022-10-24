QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night. Police claim that Donald K. VanVleet, 67, failed to yield right of way to the ambulance, driven by the North Warren Emergency Squad.

An emergency squad member was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. Police say, at the time of the wreck, a patient was in the back of the ambulance, on their way to Glens Falls Hospital. The patient was not hurt in the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the West Glens Falls Fire Department, the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, and the Bay Ridge Emergency Squad. Police did not say if VanVleet was charged with a crime.