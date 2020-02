QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Binley Florist in Queensbury is a household name in the North Country and Valentine’s Day is their Super Bowl.

Since 1893, the floral shop has been serving flowers and plants to residents of Glens Falls, Queensbury and surrounding areas.





Wally Hirsch is the owner of Binley Florist. His father bought the floral shop from the Binley family.

On Valentine’s Day, the shop expects to sell at least one hundred and fifty dozen roses.