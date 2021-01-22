Prizes up for grabs in Warren County remote ice fishing challenge

The Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge invites anglers to share their catches over Instagram through the month of February.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With COVID-19 social distancing concerns keeping in-person ice fishing competitions at bay, Warren County has created a remote challenge for February to give anglers more reason to spend some time out on the ice.

With the Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge, the county is inviting fishers to share their catches on Instagram, hashtagged #mylgarea and tagged @lakegeorgearea. The first 100 anglers who share their fresh fishes from the ice will receive a free T-shirt commemorating the challenge.

Fish must be caught between February 1 and February 28 to be eligible. Those without Instagram can participate too, by sending their catches in via email to WarrenCountyIceFishingChallenge@gmail.com.

The county recommends trying the fish at Brant Lake, Schroon Lake, Glen Lake, Garnet Lake, and Lake George once the water has frozen.