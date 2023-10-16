LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in Lake George. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was for the October 14 Powerball drawing.

The ticket is worth $50,000. It was sold at Stewart’s Shops at 1433 Route 9 in Lake George. To win, the player matched four of the numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the October 14 drawing were 14, 16, 42, 48, and 64, and the Powerball was 14.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New York scratch-off games contributed $3.7 billion to help support education in New York State during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.