QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old from Pottersville for welfare fraud. Molly Sands was charged with offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and welfare fraud in the third degree.

Police investigations determined that Sands received an overpayment of $3,976 in SNAP benefits. Sands did not report income wages of a household member on her SNAP application, thus providing false information.

Sands was arraigned in the Queensbury Court. She was released pending a future court appearance.