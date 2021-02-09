Pottersville man charged for trying to convince someone else to take blame for his crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Terry Lajeunesse, 49, of Pottersville was charged in January with obstruction of justice for attempting to convince someone else to take the blame for crimes allegedly committed by Lajeunesse.

Lajeunesse is detained on an indictment charging him with possessing child pornography. The complaint alleges that in September, he mailed letters from the Rensselaer County Jail in an attempt to convince another person to admit to possessing the child pornography that he supposedly had.

Lajeunesse appeared on the complaint Monday in Albany. The charges have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and supervised release of up to three years.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police.